Philippine Embassy in Kuwait extends greetings on 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has extended warm greetings to the leaders and people of Kuwait on the occasion of the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day of the Gulf state.

In a message posted Feb. 23, His Excellency Jose Cabrera III, Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait, congratulated His Highness Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti government for the country’s progress and achievements over the years.

“The achievements of Kuwait in development, stability, and humanitarian initiatives are highly commendable and made possible only through unity and resilience of its people under the wisdom, vision, and dedication of its leaders,” Cabrera said.

The ambassador also highlighted the significance of the national celebrations falling during the Holy Month of Ramadan, noting that the observances “emphasize the values of mercy, compassion and tolerance that are embraced by the leaders and people of Kuwait.”

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm the strong commitment of the Philippines to its friendly relations with Kuwait and look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership marked by close cooperation, understanding and mutual respect,” Ambassador Cabrera added.

The Embassy reminded the public that it will be closed in observance of the holidays on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, for Kuwait National Day, and Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, for Kuwait Liberation Day.

For urgent matters and emergency cases, the Embassy can be reached at (+965) 6500 2612. Normal operations will resume on March 1, 2026 (Sunday).

