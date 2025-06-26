From financial talks to new partnerships: Highlights from TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi

For the very first time, The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gathering Filipino community leaders, OFW advocates, industry experts, and inspirational voices under one roof.

Powered by The Filipino Times, the world’s largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency, and organized by New Perspective Media Group, the two-day event took place on June 20–21, 2025, marking a major milestone in strengthening community engagement in the Kingdom.

Here’s a quick look at what made this forum truly memorable:

Real talk, real stories, real empowerment

The TFT Watchlist Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia featured two main panel discussions focused on empowering overseas Filipinos. The first panel tackled financial freedom for OFWs, offering insights on how to turn remittances into long-term investments, particularly in real estate. The second panel, Kuwentong OFW, highlighted inspiring stories of Filipinos who are thriving abroad while making a positive impact on their communities.

Solo presentations were also held, covering topics such as financial planning at midlife and embracing innovation through AI to help OFWs adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing world.

TFT Pa-regalo: Giveaways, freebies, at sponsor booths

Adding fun and excitement to the two-day forum was the TFT Pa-regalo promo, which gave attendees the chance to take home major giveaways such as electronics, cash gifts, grocery packs, and even a round-trip ticket to the Philippines.

Participants simply had to visit all four sponsor booths, complete their stamp cards, and submit them for a chance to be included in the raffle draws held throughout the event. The sponsor booths were led by Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. and DMCI Homes as silver sponsors, along with Arthaland, Sun Life, and Philippine Airlines, as support sponsors.

Forging partnerships with Filipino orgs, communities in KSA

A key moment in the forum was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between The Filipino Times and 29 Filipino organizations in Saudi Arabia, formalizing partnerships for future collaborations that serve the OFW community.

The organizations include:

Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Eagles Club

Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Lady Eagles Club

Ilonggo Amigos Community

Hakbang ng Maisug Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Community Investigative Support KSA

Modelo ng Pilipinas

Filipino Athletes and Performers Society

Diversified Movement of Empowered Migrants Middle East

Reyna Filipinas

Runway Middle East V3 Icon

PICE KSA Riyadh

Philippine Professional Organization Eastern Region Saudi Arabia Chapter

Filipino Nurses in Arabia (FiNA)

Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh

PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club

SMART GOALS Bahay Kalinga Literacy and Life Counseling Services

Real Estate Brokers Association of the Philippines Global City Middle East Extension – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Filipino Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists – Riyadh, KSA

Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates

Philippine Insititute of Civil Engineers – Eastern Province Saudi Arabia

Skills Empowerment & Education Development Training Center

Samahang Ilokano Pilipinas International 1972 INC.

MI Philippines FILCOM KSA

SE Productions

Livestrong Zumba Squad

Filipino Badminton Community

Beauty Lair & Vanity Lounge

IECEP

Knights of Rizal

These partnerships signal stronger unity, shared goals, and continued bayanihan among Filipino-led organizations in the Kingdom.

The success of The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum 2025 – Saudi Arabia marks a new chapter in community-building efforts across the region. From financial empowerment to emotional connection and future-ready skills, the two-day forum proved that Filipinos abroad are not just workers — they are leaders, dreamers, and change-makers.

With more collaborations and bigger gatherings on the horizon, the spirit of unity and resilience among OFWs in Saudi Arabia continues to grow stronger, and The Filipino Times is honored to stand right beside them.