Uncategorized

Saudi Arabia becomes venue for prestigious Filipino professional awards

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 seconds ago

Attendees gather for a group photo at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is coming to Saudi Arabia this June to honor Filipino professionals in engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

The event will recognize outstanding Filipino talent from both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in a two-day awarding ceremony from June 20 to 21, 2025.

Winners from these two countries will advance to compete in the regional finals in 2026, covering the entire Middle East region.

This country-level format aims to give more Filipino professionals the chance to be celebrated close to home before moving on to the regional level, while reflecting the growing presence of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia’s workforce.

In addition to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait will hold their awarding ceremonies in August 2025, and the UAE and Oman in November 2025, covering key areas of the Gulf region.

Since 2014, The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, organized by New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, has celebrated overseas Filipino excellence from the Middle East.

Plans for global expansion include future editions in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Claire Castro

Palace defends Marcos amid wage hike delay: ‘He is not a dictator’

4 days ago
KELA Template 2025 05 27T095307.444

‘Tapat na serbisyo, sapat na benepisyo,’ UAE-based OFWs ask of new senators

3 weeks ago
KELA Template 98

Abi Marquez wins global Food Blogger Award in Cannes, bags 3 more honors at Tellys

3 weeks ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 04 20 at 11.23.17 ea74e18c

Philippine Embassy in UAE open on weekends, holidays to assist overseas voters

April 20, 2025
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button