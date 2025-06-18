Saudi Arabia becomes venue for prestigious Filipino professional awards

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is coming to Saudi Arabia this June to honor Filipino professionals in engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

The event will recognize outstanding Filipino talent from both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in a two-day awarding ceremony from June 20 to 21, 2025.

Winners from these two countries will advance to compete in the regional finals in 2026, covering the entire Middle East region.

This country-level format aims to give more Filipino professionals the chance to be celebrated close to home before moving on to the regional level, while reflecting the growing presence of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia’s workforce.

In addition to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait will hold their awarding ceremonies in August 2025, and the UAE and Oman in November 2025, covering key areas of the Gulf region.

Since 2014, The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, organized by New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, has celebrated overseas Filipino excellence from the Middle East.

Plans for global expansion include future editions in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.