Dubai court orders firm to pay Dh275K over unpaid medical supplies

A Dubai commercial court has ordered an optical company to pay Dh275,246 to a medical equipment supplier after failing to settle payments for devices delivered in 2024.

The case was filed by a medical equipment firm, which said it supplied optical and medical devices under five invoices issued between January and April 2024, totaling the claimed amount.

Court records showed the defendant received all items, as evidenced by delivery notes bearing the company’s official stamp.

Under their agreement, payment was to be made through monthly instalments via post-dated cheques over a 12-month period. However, the defendant failed to comply and did not present proof of any partial payment, prompting the supplier to seek legal action.

During proceedings, the court appointed a forensic accounting expert, who confirmed the existence of a commercial relationship and verified that all submitted documents, including invoices and delivery receipts, were valid and duly signed. The expert found that the supplier had fully met its contractual obligations, while the defendant breached the agreement by failing to pay.

The report also established that the outstanding balance remained Dh275,246, with a final due date of May 24, 2025. Despite being legally notified, the defendant did not attend expert hearings or submit any defense.

In its ruling, the court affirmed the validity of the contract and ordered the company to settle its outstanding obligations in full.