Philippine Embassy in UAE open on weekends, holidays to assist overseas voters

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi assists overseas voters during the first day of elections.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is ensuring that every Filipino voter in the UAE has the opportunity to participate in the 2025 Philippine elections by remaining open on weekends and holidays throughout the 30-day overseas voting period.

A dedicated voting kiosk has been set up at the Embassy to assist persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women, and illiterate voters, in line with the shift to the online mode of voting that began on April 13, 2025.

“Kung kailangan ng tulong para makapagboto online, mapa-weekend man o holiday, maaaring pumunta sa Embahada,” the Embassy said in a social media post.

The Embassy is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Voters who require further assistance may contact the Embassy via email at [email protected] or through SMS, call, or WhatsApp at +971 50 741 8683.

Registered overseas voters are encouraged to pre-enroll until May 7, 2025, and cast their votes online using the official links provided by the Commission on Elections for a smoother and more convenient process. No manual voting will be conducted during the 2025 midterm elections.

The overseas voting period will conclude at 3:00 p.m. (UAE time) on May 12, 2025.

 

