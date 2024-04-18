Sustainabili-tips: Tips on staying eco-friendly

Sustainability — you’ve probably heard this word multiple times. This is because sustainability plays a vital role in safeguarding the environment that surrounds us. There are actually three pillars of sustainability which are: environmental, social, and economic.

Let’s focus on the environmental side of sustainability. We, as individuals, can do simple things in order to be able to help the environment. So, if you want to become more eco-friendly, here are some tips for you:

#1 Use eco-bags

Ditch the plastic bags when going grocery shopping. Instead, use reusable and sturdy tote bags that you can bring along. In that way, you will be able to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags. These eco-bags usually last long and can handle heavy objects depending on the material used. Some stores also offer sturdy eco-bags, so if you don’t have one, you may opt to buy and reuse it for your next grocery trip.

#2 Use a refillable water bottle

There are so many refillable water bottles being sold nowadays. You should get one for yourself. You may choose between stainless steel, glass, or even the insulated ones. Pick something that you feel comfortable to bring and drink from everyday. By having a refillable water bottle, you won’t be contributing much to throwing single-use plastic water bottles. Aside from being hydrated, you’re also helping the environment.

#3 Skip the plastic straws

Single-use plastic straws are bad for the environment. It is non-biodegradable, pollutes our ocean, and are very difficult to recycle. Unless it’s necessary for you to use it, why not skip the plastic straws? There are also other alternatives such as paper straws and metal straws.

#4 Repurpose things the Filipino way

Did you know that there are habits, that most Filipinos do, that are actually eco-friendly such as folding plastic bags into triangles and keeping them for future use. Mostly, these plastic bags are then used as trash bins. By doing this, you’re not just saving the environment, you’re also saving money. There are also those who re-purpose ice cream containers and re-use them as storage for meat and fish.

However, these are just a few tips that could help you lead a sustainable lifestyle. By doing simple things we can make a significant impact in helping our environment. From using eco-bags and refillable water bottles to skipping plastic straws and repurposing items creatively, there are still numerous ways we can reduce our ecological footprint.

Embracing these practices not only benefits the planet but also promotes a more mindful and responsible way of living. So, let’s continue to explore and adopt sustainable habits, as every small action counts towards a greener and healthier world.