Travel to PH with Cebu Pacific’s month-long AED 300 seat sale for 25th anniversary celebrations

The heat of the summer will soon begin worldwide, and Cebu Pacific ushers in the opportunity for Filipinos to travel as low as AED 300, coinciding with the airline’s 25th anniversary!

Filipino travelers are already preparing their itineraries to enjoy experiences together with their loved ones in the Philippines. This is why Cebu Pacific’s Summer Sale Super Seat Fest comes at an amazing timing for many Filipinos who wish to enjoy the fabulous white sand beaches and pristine waters of the Philippines.

With prices starting only at AED300 for a one-way base fare, Filipinos can now enjoy not only amazingly affordable prices for their airfare, they can also use whatever they saved from their tickets for their unforgettable island getaway experience back home as well this summer!

Cebu Pacific’s Summer Sale Super Seat Fest begins from March 14 to 18, 2021 with travel dates spanning from May 1 to July 31, 2021. Dubai-Manila flights operate five times a week, while Manila-Dubai flights operate four flights weekly giving passengers more options on their travel schedules.

What’s even better is that Cebu Pacific has permanently removed its change fees, giving an opportunity for all travellers who avail of this package to rebook their tickets to their preferred dates without any additional fees, save for a minimal fare difference depending on the date they choose.

Cebu Pacific passengers can also utilize their Travel Fund for flights up to 12 months ahead, for as long as the transaction is made before expiration. The Travel Fund is Cebu Pacific’s version of a virtual wallet equivalent to the full cost of the ticket which passengers can take if the flight was cancelled, or if they wish to forego travel plans. Previously, the Travel Fund was valid only for one (1) year, during which time, a passenger must use it to book a flight or pay for ancillary services such as baggage allowance.

Passengers are also assured of safety when they fly with Cebu Pacific. The airline conducts intensive cleaning and several disinfection protocols before, during, and after each flight for both aircraft and all crew members on board, in line with international standards.

Those who wish to purchase their tickets to enjoy their summer getaway can now book through www.cebupacificair.com for digital payments. Individuals who prefer cash payments can visit any Al Rais Travel branch in the UAE within eight hours of booking their tickets.

