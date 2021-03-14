Cebu Pacific’s 4th seat sale this month: Fly to the Philippines this summer for as low as AED300!

Planning to have a summer outing in the Philippines with your loved ones? This is the perfect time to book your tickets as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, hosts its fourth seat sale this month—offering Dubai-Manila flights as low as AED300 one-way base fare for five days!

UAE residents can spend the season basking in the stunning beaches of the Philippines as CEB continues with its irresistible seat sale as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. This is truly an ideal time to plan for your next summer getaway with your friends and family in the Philippines!

The sale starts today until March 18, covering a travel period from May 1 to July 31, 2020.

In addition, passengers are also guaranteed ease when they plan their travel schedules as the airline now operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.

The airline also recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost.

What’s more, CEB offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila as part of its early anniversary celebration. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practices and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make the inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

