TFT Reach

Bigger dreams, bigger wins: Last call to buy your tickets for Big Ticket’s AED 30-million grand prize!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

Time is running out! With only a few days left in December, now is the moment to seize the opportunity for incredible wins with Big Ticket, the UAE’s trusted raffle. 

This month, you have a chance to win an astonishing AED 30-million grand prize, setting the stage for an extraordinary start to 2025!

But that’s not all! You could become one of five guaranteed millionaires in Big Ticket’s Millionaire E-draw, where AED 1 million is up for grabs each week! Don’t wait — here’s the final draw date:

  • Week 4: December 25 to 31 – Draw Date: January 1, 2025

01 1024x1024 1

Additionally, if you purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction, you automatically enter The Big Win Contest until December 25! 

Four lucky contestants will be drawn live on January 3rd for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000!

Car enthusiasts, this is your moment! Indulge in luxury with Big Ticket’s exclusive Dream Car promotions, with tickets starting at just AED 150. You could win a stunning Maserati Grecale or a BMW M440i! Don’t miss the draws on January 3rd and February 3rd.

The countdown is on so don’t let this chance slip away! Buy your tickets now and make your dreams a reality!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 25T113622.767

Samahang Overseas Filipino Workers sa Bahrain celebrates Christmas with festive gathering

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 24T165844.612

Pre-orders open for HUAWEI Mate X6 with exclusive early bird offers

21 hours ago
gomommy 4 2

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez receives GoMommy “Gift a Tree” card

21 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 22T180254.220

Great Shepherd Ministries leads medical mission benefiting 118 Filipino expatriates in Bahrain

3 days ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button