Marjorie Barretto breaks silence on Dennis Padilla’s claims over Claudia’s wedding

Marjorie Barretto has spoken out in response to Dennis Padilla’s recent public remarks about their daughter Claudia’s wedding, denying his claims and revealing painful details from their past.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Marjorie said Dennis appears to be blaming her for allegedly orchestrating events to make him look bad. “Ang gusto lang niyang tumbukin is si Marjorie ang may pakana nitong lahat,” she said, adding that her ex-husband has long been estranged from their children—Julia, Claudia, and Leon—because of his recurring interviews and alleged misrepresentations.

Marjorie also opened up about past abuse, claiming Dennis physically assaulted her before their separation 18 years ago. She recounted a particularly violent incident during Julia’s infancy that led to the loss of her eardrum, which required surgery.

Despite their history, Marjorie said she never prevented Dennis from seeing their kids.

On Claudia’s wedding, Marjorie clarified that she convinced her daughter to invite Dennis. Claudia, however, chose to walk alone down the aisle, and Dennis agreed to that arrangement ahead of time. Marjorie emphasized that respecting Claudia’s boundaries was key to maintaining peace on her special day.

She also defended her front-row seat at the ceremony, saying, “I raised my child singlehandedly, Dennis… I deserved that seat in the front.”

According to Marjorie, Dennis was given photo priority during the event and was warmly welcomed, even by Marjorie’s former mother-in-law. “She was kissing me, I was kissing her… ‘Marjorie, ang ganda-ganda mo pa rin. Na-miss na kita,’” she recalled.

As for Dennis’ claim that Claudia was looking for him during the ceremony, Marjorie said gently, “She was looking back, but she wasn’t looking for you… Nothing about this wedding was about you.”

