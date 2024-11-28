Take a peek inside the immersive zones at Yas Winter Fest!

Get ready to celebrate the magic of the holiday season! Back for its second year, Yas Winter Fest returns for a 10-day festive extravaganza at Gateway Park North on Yas Island from December 13–22.

Bigger, better and snowier than ever, take a peek into the key zones of the festival this year:

Carnival Zone: Fun, Thrills & Classic Rides

Looking for the ultimate adrenaline thrill? the Carnival Zone is the place to be! This lively zone offers a wide variety of classic fairground rides and skill games, making it perfect for both kids and adults. Take a spin on the trooper and grand carousel, or enjoy a ride on the mini coaster, sky swings, spinning teacups and samba balloons. For those looking to test their skills, step up to the carnival games for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Snow Park: A Winter Wonderland Without the Cold

Step into a snowy paradise at the Snow Park! Embrace the winter magic with activities like the exhilarating ice-like tubing slide, where you can zip down a snowy slope without ever feeling the chill. In the Snow fight zone, kiddies can work on packing the perfect snowball, make snow angels and frolic under the snowfall.

When its time for a photo op, make sure to Say Freeze! at the ice block-like photo wall.

Kids Zone: Endless Winter Fun for the Little Ones

The mega Kids Zone is the perfect hangout for young adventurers! Packed with an inflatable winter park, zipline, trampolines and bungee jump, this zone guarantees hours of fun for the little ones. Parents can relax while kids play in this safe, energetic space that lets them enjoy winter-themed activities like never before. Activities are charged individually, or you can splurge for the golden ticket, allowing 1 ride on each activity.

Santa Land: Holiday Magic & Festive Cheer

The heart of Yas Winter Fest, Santa Land is where the Winter magic truly comes to life! In this festive zone, little ones can stop by Santa’s Workshop to create their homemade gifts like ornament decorating, stocking making and more. For a sweet treat, they can stop by the gingerbread-decorating chalet to create delicious cookies and houses!

To top it all off, guests can stop by the Letters to Santa feature to write and post their wishlist directly to the North Pole! Best of yet, Letters to Santa is free for all guests to enjoy.

Outdoor Cinema: Festive Movie Nights Under the Stars

For the perfect holiday night out, head to the Yas Winter Fest Outdoor Cinema, where you can watch iconic winter films under the stars. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere as you take in classics like Home Alone, Frozen, and Ice Age on the big screen. With two showings per day, this relaxed festive experience is the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a family favorite during your visit. Plus, expect special treats and surprises along the way!

The outdoor cinema is free for all to enjoy, with bean bag seating available on a first come, first served basis.

Main Stage: Non-Stop Entertainment & Festive Performances

At the Festive Main Stage, the holiday fun never stops! The stage will be filled with non-stop entertainment, including live bands, Christmas carol sing-alongs, school choirs, and more. Watch jugglers, magicians, and Santa himself spread festive cheer throughout the event.

Be sure to catch the many performances happening daily. Performances include:

Juggling Shows with Luis Malabara (winner of the 7th edition of Spain’s Got Talent)

Illusionist Shows with Javier Saba (one of the Middle East’s best magicians)

Magic Phil (UAE’s number 1 children’s magician)

Musical Shows with Lucy Hunter James (three different, interactive musical sets which include Princess Show – songs from Disney princess classics), For the First Time in Forever – Songs from Movies, and Swingin’ Into Christmas)

Plus, keep an eye out for exciting prizes given throughout from the Stage Host, Dubai 92’s Remix Rich!

And That’s Not All.. Don’t Miss These Other Yas Winter Fest Highlights:

Grand Tree Lighting Ceremony : Witness the magic of the season come alive each night at 6:30 pm with a breathtaking tree lighting ceremony, featuring a spectacular show of lights and festive music.

: Witness the magic of the season come alive each night at 6:30 pm with a breathtaking tree lighting ceremony, featuring a spectacular show of lights and festive music. Festive Culinary Workshops : Get hands-on in the Festive Cook School, where professional chefs teach you how to prepare classic holiday recipes. And the best part? You get to enjoy your culinary creations at the end of each session – included FREE with your ticket.

: Get hands-on in the Festive Cook School, where professional chefs teach you how to prepare classic holiday recipes. And the best part? You get to enjoy your culinary creations at the end of each session – included FREE with your ticket. Food & Artisan Vendors: Savour the flavors of the season at a variety of food vendors serving up festive dishes, or shop for unique holiday gifts at the artisan market, featuring handmade crafts and treats.

Be sure to check out the free activities included with your entry ticket:

Festive culinary workshops

Letters to Santa feature

Unlimited access to main stage shows

Access to outdoor winter cinema

Colouring & painting in Santa’s Workshop

Advance Tickets Now Available:

Take advantage of the advance purchase rate to guarentee your spot, save on the door, and skip the box office qeueus!

Advanced Purchase Prices:

Child (3-12 yrs): AED 20

Includes single day entry to the event

Includes single day entry to the event Standard (13+ yrs): AED 25

Includes single day entry to the event

Includes single day entry to the event *new* Child season ticket (3-12 yrs): AED 85

Includes entry to the event every day. Only avaliable in advanced sale period.

Includes entry to the event every day. Only avaliable in advanced sale period. *new* Standard season ticket: AED 110

Includes entry to the event every day. Only avaliable in advanced sale period.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87770/yas-winter-fest-abu-dhabi