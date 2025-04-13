PH Embassy warns OFWs in Malta: Using passports as loan collateral is illegal

The Philippine Embassy in Italy has issued a warning to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Malta against the illegal use of their Philippine passports as collateral for loans.

In an advisory, the Embassy stressed that passports are government property and must not be used in financial transactions. “It has come to the Embassy’s attention that several Filipino nationals in Malta may be involved in the unlawful practice of using their passports as collateral for loans,” the statement said.

The Embassy warned that passports used in such a manner will be “automatically rendered canceled,” and both the borrower and lender could face legal consequences.

It added that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila has been informed and guidance will be provided to affected individuals.

The Embassy, along with the Philippine Consulate in Malta, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Filipinos overseas and urged the community to adhere to legal protocols.