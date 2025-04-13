Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH Embassy warns OFWs in Malta: Using passports as loan collateral is illegal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Italy has issued a warning to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Malta against the illegal use of their Philippine passports as collateral for loans.

In an advisory, the Embassy stressed that passports are government property and must not be used in financial transactions. “It has come to the Embassy’s attention that several Filipino nationals in Malta may be involved in the unlawful practice of using their passports as collateral for loans,” the statement said.

The Embassy warned that passports used in such a manner will be “automatically rendered canceled,” and both the borrower and lender could face legal consequences.

It added that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila has been informed and guidance will be provided to affected individuals.

The Embassy, along with the Philippine Consulate in Malta, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Filipinos overseas and urged the community to adhere to legal protocols.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 54

Marjorie Barretto breaks silence on Dennis Padilla’s claims over Claudia’s wedding

2 mins ago
KELA Template 36

South Korea’s Melona ice cream bars now in UAE with new flavors

41 mins ago
main photo FLS

Online voting system in UAE now sealed and ready

15 hours ago
Cami Template 7

TikTok removes nearly 5 million PH videos in late 2024 for policy violations

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button