Perlie Delfino Alejandria crowned ‘Woman of the World 2024’

Perlie Delfino Alejandria, a proud daughter of Napawon, Goa, Camarines Sur, and representative of the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates, has been crowned Woman of the World 2024 at The Grand Universe Pageant 2024, triumphing over candidates from various countries.

Delegates from Sri Lanka and New Zealand were declared First Runner-up and Second Runner-up, respectively. Alongside this remarkable achievement, Alejandria also earned the prestigious Clairine International Brand Ambassador title.

“My advocacy aligns with the vision of Woman of the World pageants, which is ‘Rise Against Hunger.’

I am an active community volunteer leader and have been for a long time. After Typhoon Yolanda devastated the Philippines, our community in the UAE, instead of celebrating a Christmas party, initiated efforts to gather goods — groceries, gifts, water, cash — and sent them to poor families in the Philippines. Community service is in my heart. That is the legacy I want to leave in my lifetime. I strongly believe we are perfectly created by God with two hands — one hand to help ourselves and our family, and the other hand to help our community,” she said in her winning speech.

The prestigious event, themed “Rise Against Hunger Worldwide,” took place on November 23, 2024, at Pagsanjan Plaza, Laguna, Philippines. Alejandria, who is also the reigning Mrs. Grand Universe UAE 2024, exemplifies grace, compassion, and dedication to humanitarian causes.

As a founding officer of the Ajman Filipino Community, Alejandria has spearheaded various charitable initiatives, including the “Pamaskong Handog” project, which she started 12 years ago. Her unwavering commitment to making a difference extends from the UAE to her homeland, the Philippines.

Her stunning festival costume and elegant evening gown, designed by the celebrated Ronnie G. Visitacion of ViRo Couture — a fellow native of Goa, Camarines Sur — left an indelible mark on the audience and judges.

The pageant, organized by Megastar International under the leadership of Ovette Ricalde and Prince Caballero, continues to elevate its prestige as a global platform for women of purpose.