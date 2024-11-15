New, enhanced first tee at DP World Tour Championship

This year’s DP World Tour Championship showcases an exciting new feature: an enhanced first tee designed to elevate the spectator experience. Set for November 14-17 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, this improvement includes new seating areas that accommodate more fans, creating a stadium-like atmosphere with optimal views as players tee off.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour, shared, “Golf fans attending this year’s DP World Tour Championship will notice significant changes to the first tee. We are continually assessing ways to enhance our events, and these additions will boost the overall experience for spectators while benefiting the players and adding to the atmosphere.”

The championship is part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links one week earlier.

A host of golf’s biggest names are confirmed to compete, including Rory McIlroy, last year’s Race to Dubai winner, and Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second BMW PGA Championship title. Other notable participants include Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, and Robert MacIntyre, all aiming for victory in this prestigious season-ending event.

Fans looking to enhance their experience can purchase Ticket+, which guarantees access to The Greatest Bar on Earth viewing platform. This lively area, hosted by MC Gabbie Partington and featuring live music, offers fantastic views of the 17th hole. Ticket+ also provides general admission to the 18-hole golf course and Championship Village.

Tickets are priced at AED 160 for Thursday and Friday, and AED 390 for Saturday and Sunday. Ticket+ holders will enjoy priority access to food and beverage counters, the main entrance, and convenient on-site public parking with complimentary shuttles.

While tickets for the Earth Lounge on the 16th green are sold out for Friday and Sunday, they remain available for Thursday and Saturday. Fans can also upgrade to The Championship Chalet on the 18th green for an exclusive vantage point to witness the thrilling conclusion of each round.

To secure free tickets for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, and to explore the various ticket options, including premium experiences, please visit dpwtc.com.