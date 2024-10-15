PICPA-Dubai to hold ‘Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast’

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai will hold its “Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast” on October 19 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, providing critical insights into the latest compliance regulations and best practices in the United Arab Emirates.

Vipin Ahuja, VAT Middle East partner and COO, will talk about the topic “FTA VAT Audit 2024: Step-by-Step Guidance for Ensuring Compliance and Avoiding Penalties.” Key points of which will include comprehensive coverage of FTA VAT audits, including internal controls, mock audits, and VAT compliance; importance of accurate VAT returns and maintaining proper documentation; and the role of FTA-approved tax agencies in identifying potential issues and preparing for audits to avoid fines and penalties.

Amit Sachdev, Direct Tax & Legal CEO, whose topic is “Compliance Regime under Corporate Tax Law” will discuss the UAE’s corporate tax law effective since June 1, 2023; the mandatory conditions for free zone businesses to qualify for 0% corporate tax; and the comparative analysis of corporate tax regimes for mainland and free zone entities, along with steps for ensuring compliance readiness by the end of the tax period on December 31.

For her part, Sakina Dickenwala, Legal Services Partner, will look into the importance of Corporate Secretarial Compliance (CSC) for businesses in the UAE and will provide guidance on maintaining proper governance practices and regulatory compliance to avail 0% tax rate under Corporate Tax Law as well as the overview of Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) registration, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) obligations, and ensuring compliance through regular audits and inspections through her topic “Regulatory Frameworks in Transition: Navigating through Mandatory Legal Compliance (AML, ESR, UBO).”

PICPA-Dubai’s “Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast” will be held from 9am to 12pm.

Don’t miss this free and limited opportunity to gain expert knowledge on vital compliance matters and network with professionals from the industry.