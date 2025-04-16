Mall of the Emirates to undergo AED 5 billion makeover; adds 100 new stores, major upgrades

Mall of the Emirates is set for a major transformation as Majid Al Futtaim announces a AED 5 billion investment to turn the popular shopping and leisure hub into a next-generation lifestyle destination.

The announcement comes as the mall marks its 20th anniversary. The redevelopment aims to enhance the overall visitor experience by adding more shops, entertainment, wellness, and dining options tailored to a wider community, including residents, tourists, and families.

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, emphasized that the goal of the project is not only to expand the mall but to create a space where people can connect, relax, and be inspired.

“As we mark 20 years, our focus is firmly on the future. By introducing world-class wellness, cultural, and dining experiences, we’re enhancing quality of life and supporting Dubai’s vision as a global city — all while remaining committed to innovation and sustainability at every step,” the CEO said.

As part of the project, 20,000 square meters of additional retail space will be added to accommodate 100 new stores across luxury, fashion, and lifestyle categories.

Out of the total investment, AED 1.1 billion has already been allocated for ongoing upgrades, including a wellness facility, cultural venue, revamped dining areas, and infrastructure improvements.

These include the development of a premium wellness facility called the SEVEN Wellness Club at the Kempinski Hotel, as well as the cultural hub “New Covent Garden,” featuring a 600-seat theatre and dedicated rehearsal spaces set to open this year.

A new indoor-outdoor precinct is also in the works, featuring casual dining, entertainment spaces, and the mall’s first open-air food courtyard, set to open in early 2027.This flexible space will be designed to transform into a green, open-air oasis during the cooler months.

Majid Al Futtaim will also introduce four new entertainment concepts by late 2026, to cater to visitors of all ages. In addition, VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates will debut the “world’s most advanced IMAX experience.”

The mall’s West End district will undergo a redesign, with plans for improved infrastructure, including a barrierless parking system and upgraded roads, expected to be completed by September.

According to Majid Al Futtaim, the project will incorporate sustainable, energy-efficient technologies, reinforcing the group’s commitment to innovation and future-ready development.