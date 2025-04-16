Sharjah Police investigates cause of fire that left 5 dead, 19 injured

Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and other relevant agencies, are actively investigating the cause of a devastating fire that broke out in a high-rise residential tower in the Al Nahda area on Sunday, April 13.

The blaze tragically claimed five lives and left 19 others injured in the 52-storey tower, which housed more than 1,500 residents, according to a report from the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

At 11:31 AM, Sharjah Police received an emergency call reporting a fire on one of the upper floors of the building. Emergency response teams, including police, Civil Defence, and National Ambulance units, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, said the emergency team responded swiftly to evacuate residents and secure the area, commending their coordinated efforts.

The surrounding area was secured, and emergency access routes were cleared to enable the deployment of firefighting and rescue teams. Hundreds of residents were safely evacuated from the building.

The forensic laboratory team has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, with specialized units conducting on-site inspections.

Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to uncovering the full details of the tragedy and preventing similar incidents in the future.