Superstar of Philippine cinema Nora Aunor dies at 71

Nora Aunor, the Philippines’ one and only Superstar and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, has passed away. She was 71.

Her son Ian de Leon confirmed the news Tuesday night through a heartfelt message on Facebook: “With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved mother, Nora C. Villamayor ‘Nora Aunor’ who left us today, April 16, 2025 at the age of 71. She was the heart of our family — a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever.” Details about her wake and funeral will be announced Wednesday.

Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor on May 21, 1953 in Iriga, Camarines Sur, Aunor became a household name after winning Tawag ng Tanghalan in 1967. From there, she built a career that spanned decades, breaking barriers and redefining what it meant to be a leading woman in Philippine cinema. Her unmistakable voice and magnetic screen presence earned her countless awards—both in the Philippines and internationally.

Among her most iconic roles were in Himala(1982), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), which won her Best Actress at the 19th Cairo International Film Festival. In 1990, she achieved a rare “grand slam” win for Best Actress for Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina?, sweeping five major award-giving bodies.

In 2022, she was proclaimed National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, recognized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for a body of work “exceeded only by the number of awards and citations she has received.”

Aunor briefly entered the political arena. She filed her candidacy under the NORAA Party-list in 2021 and later joined the People’s Champ Guardians Party-list as its second nominee for the 2025 midterm elections. Earlier this year, however, she withdrew from the race, saying she had already submitted her withdrawal to both the Commission on Elections and the party-list office.

She was married to actor Christopher de Leon in 1975. They had one biological son, Ian, and adopted four children: Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth. Their marriage was annulled in 1996.

Her passing marks the end of an era. Aunor’s voice, talent, and legacy will remain unmatched—a timeless symbol of excellence in Philippine arts and culture.