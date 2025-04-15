Review: Les Misérables Arena Spectacular stirs the soul in Abu Dhabi

Les Misérables: The Arena Musical Spectacular opened its limited Abu Dhabi run on Thursday, 10 April, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island — and from the very first note, it was clear this was not your typical Les Miz.

Though billed as a concert adaptation, this version is no less theatrical, emotional, or visually grand. In fact, its unique staging choices are what make it so compelling. The iconic barricades take center stage, flanked by the full orchestra elevated above the set — a design choice that amplifies the scale and grandeur of the production, especially within the vast walls of Etihad Arena.

What further elevates this adaptation is the masterful use of lighting. With every shift in tone, from the stirring opening to the show’s most intimate moments, the lighting pulls you deeper into the emotional core of the story—highlighting not only the scale but the sensitivity of the narrative.

Returning to Abu Dhabi is Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, and her performance is nothing short of breathtaking. Her rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream” filled every corner of the arena, drawing thunderous applause — and tears of pride from the Pinoy audience in attendance. There’s something incredibly special about witnessing a Filipina performer own one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre history on such a global stage.

As the show unfolds, it becomes clear that this is a production that doesn’t just sing — it moves. Killian Donnelly’s performance as Jean Valjean is masterful, but it’s his haunting “Bring Him Home” that leaves the audience visibly shaken, many wiping away tears as his final note fades.

Bradley Jaden’s Javert is another standout. With commanding vocals and an emotionally charged performance, Jaden balances strength with vulnerability, delivering a portrayal that’s both intense and deeply human.

Filipino talent shines once again in the ensemble with Caleb Lagayan, who has previously played Prince Chulalongkorn in The King and I and 1st Cover Marius in Les Misérables during international tours. Spotting him on stage alongside Go added another layer of pride for Filipino theatre lovers in the UAE.

As the curtain falls, it’s impossible not to feel that this show is more than just a performance — it’s an event. A once-in-a-generation theatre experience in the UAE. One that redefines what arena theatre can be.

With only six shows remaining before its final curtain on 20 April, this production of Les Misérables is a rare chance to witness one of the world’s grandest and most respected musicals come to life on a truly epic scale.

Don’t miss it. This is theatre history, happening now in Abu Dhabi.