Katy Perry shares glimpse of historic space flight with all-women crew

American pop superstar Katy Perry has returned to Earth after a groundbreaking journey into outer space — and she’s giving fans a front-row seat to the experience.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer-songwriter offered a glimpse of her space flight aboard a Blue Origin rocket, where she floated weightlessly alongside an all-female, star-studded crew.

“One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder? Still processing this incredible journey. Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all – 143. See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively),” she wrote in her caption.

The 11-minute suborbital mission was operated by Blue Origin, the space company co-founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Joining the pop icon on the historic flight were Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Bezos and founder of Black Ops Aviation; Gayle King, award-winning jouralist and co-host of CBS Mornings; Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and founder of STEMBoard; Amanda Nguyen, astronaut, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and prominent civil rights activist; and Kerianne Flynn, a film producer.

The NS-31 mission, launched on April 14, marked the 11th human spaceflight under Blue Origin’s New Shepard program.

With the successful return of its all-women crew of six, the program has now flown a total of 58 people to space — including four individuals who have made the journey twice.