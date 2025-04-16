Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTFT News

Katy Perry shares glimpse of historic space flight with all-women crew

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Six women, including pop icon Katy Perry, flew to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket — katyperry/IG

American pop superstar Katy Perry has returned to Earth after a groundbreaking journey into outer space — and she’s giving fans a front-row seat to the experience.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer-songwriter offered a glimpse of her space flight aboard a Blue Origin rocket, where she floated weightlessly alongside an all-female, star-studded crew.

“One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder? Still processing this incredible journey. Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all – 143. See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively),” she wrote in her caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The 11-minute suborbital mission was operated by Blue Origin, the space company co-founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Joining the pop icon on the historic flight were Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Bezos and founder of Black Ops Aviation; Gayle King, award-winning jouralist and co-host of CBS Mornings; Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and founder of STEMBoard; Amanda Nguyen, astronaut, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and prominent civil rights activist; and Kerianne Flynn, a film producer.

The NS-31 mission, launched on April 14, marked the 11th human spaceflight under Blue Origin’s New Shepard program.

With the successful return of its all-women crew of six, the program has now flown a total of 58 people to space — including four individuals who have made the journey twice.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 1069578606

Mall of the Emirates to undergo AED 5 billion makeover; adds 100 new stores, major upgrades

2 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 04 16 at 9.17.44 AM 1

Al Masaood Automobiles rolls out the All-New Nissan Magnite across its showrooms

1 hour ago
KELA Template 40

Sharjah Police investigates cause of fire that left 5 dead, 19 injured

2 hours ago
iStock 2169171594 1

OFW remittances hit $3.02B in February, up 2.6% year-on-year

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button