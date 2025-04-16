Al Masaood Automobiles rolls out the All-New Nissan Magnite across its showrooms

Al Masaood Automobiles has officially introduced the all-new Nissan Magnite across its showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, following its recent regional debut. Making its first appearance in the capital, the Magnite expands Al Masaood Automobiles’ Nissan SUV segment, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and delivering value.

The launch represents a new milestone for Al Masaood Automobiles and the local SUV segment. As a completely new entrant in the compact SUV category, the Nissan Magnite opens doors to a segment of drivers in Abu Dhabi who seek a smart and modern, SUV that doesn’t compromise on value, technology, or safety.

Elevating urban mobility, the Magnite is purpose-built for today’s forward-thinking drivers those who prioritise intelligent technology, enhanced safety, compact convenience, and exceptional value. Its dynamic design sports a striking grille, high ground clearance, and diamond-cut alloy wheels that highlight its sporty appeal. The cabin offers a seamless blend of style and functionality, including a fully digital 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensuring a connected, intuitive driving experience at every turn.

Under the hood, the all-new Magnite is powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine that delivers 100 PS of power and 152Nm of torque, combining efficiency with exhilarating performance. Safety remains paramount with advanced features such as the Around-View Monitor, ABS & VDC, Auto Headlamps, and comprehensive airbag coverage, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “At Al Masaood Automobiles, our commitment to exceeding customer expectations continues to guide every decision we make. The arrival of the all-new Nissan Magnite reflects our commitment to bringing our customers mobility solutions that seamlessly blend smart design, the latest technologies and features, and trusted safety, hence adding value to their lives. With the Magnite, Al Masaood Automobiles contributes to the expansion of the Nissan SUV lineup to better reflect the diverse lifestyles and ambitions of our community. As always, we remain dedicated to delivering memorable experiences that go beyond the vehicle itself, and extend throughout the full ownership journey of our customers. These relations are built on trust, understanding, and a deep appreciation for what our customers truly value in their daily drives.”

The arrival of this latest model aligns with Nissan’s global business transformation strategy, ‘The Arc’, and presents Japanese engineering excellence to the regional compact SUV segment. As the third vehicle under this blueprint and a key pillar alongside the iconic Patrol and popular X-Trail, this model not only reinforces Nissan’s leadership in the SUV segment, with plans to expand the lineup by 2026, but also exemplifies Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to deliver innovative, quality vehicles that make a bold statement on the road and cater to diverse customer needs.

The Magnite is available in a variety of trims and comes in five bold colour options, including stylish dual-tone combinations, giving customers the freedom to choose a version that best fits their personality and lifestyle.

To find out more about the latest model, customers can explore showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region or visit the website: https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/.