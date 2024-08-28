PICPA Dubai hosts LIFE Talks on professional development

In a significant event aimed at empowering professionals, PICPA Dubai held its highly anticipated LIFE Talks session titled “Success Redefined: High-Income Skills, Leadership, and Work-Life Balance.”

The session, held at Manila Bistro, Lotus Grand Hotel in Dubai on August 24, 2024, was part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and was offered free of charge to its members.

The session featured a series of insightful presentations from esteemed experts in their respective fields. Attendees were treated to a comprehensive exploration of essential topics crucial for personal and professional success.

E. Marford M. Angeles, the Philippine Consul General in Dubai, addressed the vital role of Filipino accountants in the global financial sector.

He emphasized the importance of key life principles in shaping the future of global finance professionals which are Faith, Integrity, Vision, Resilience, Agility, Compassion and Self-Awareness.

Meanwhile, Emmajohn Sola, a well-respected figure in personal development, delivered a compelling talk on achieving a balanced approach to work and life. He provided practical strategies for work-life priorities and maintaining personal well-being amidst demanding professional responsibilities.

Lyndon Magsino, a renowned expert in professional development, also shared valuable advice on acquiring high-income skills to enhance career prospects and boost earning potential.

The LIFE Talks session not only offered valuable knowledge but also provided ample networking opportunities for PICPA Dubai members. The event was well-received by attendees, who engaged in meaningful discussions and networked with peers and industry leaders.

Participants lauded the relevance and quality of the presentations, noting the practical and heartfelt nature of the advice given, and the opportunity to gain insights from leading experts.

PICPA Dubai’s commitment to fostering professional growth and community engagement was clearly demonstrated through the event. As part of its ongoing CSR efforts, the organization continues to provide valuable opportunities for its members, reinforcing its role in the professional development landscape in the UAE.

For more information about PICPA Dubai’s initiatives and future events, members are encouraged to visit the PICPA Dubai website or contact the organization directly.