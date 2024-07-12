Watch your favorite characters come to life as Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate”

Create unforgettable memories with your family as you step into the world of your beloved Disney characters as Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate.”

What better way to enjoy the company of your loved ones than to experience your favorite characters—both classic and new—coming to life on ice at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from October 16 to 20, 2024?

This year’s spotlight shines on the enchanting world of Encanto, giving you the chance to travel in a never-seen-before vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia. This is your chance to meet Mirabel’s extraordinary family and to sing and dance with her and her sisters, Isabela and Luisa!

Alongside the cast of Encanto, you can also join Mickey Mouse, together with Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, in discovering their favorite memory of all time—an experience that you and your family will surely treasure forever.

Experience more adventures of Disney as you set sail with Moana and Maui while they save their island, as well as the icy escapades of Anna and Elsa as you travel with them into their wintry world, Arendelle.

Discover a world full of fun and surprises with the performances of the enchanting yet determined Disney Princesses, celebrate true friendship with The Toy Story gang and Disney Pixar’s “Finding Dory.”

Watch in awe as you travel down memory lane with your favorite Disney stories and secure your tickets at etihadarena.ae, starting from 75 AED.