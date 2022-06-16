Savor the taste of ‘Lamb Lechon’ at 1001 Hotpot and BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant

Filipinos craving for a unique ‘lechon’ in Dubai can now experience the unique taste of the ‘Lamb Lechon’ at the 1001 Hotpot and BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant!

Running every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 am, 1001 Hotpot and BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant includes a whole Roasted Lamb as part of their all-inclusive hotpot and bbq expeirence to their lavish buffet for only AED 68 per head.

Ms. Zhang, owner of 1001 Hotpot and BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant said that they decided to relocate closer to more Filipinos and UAE residents to expand their reach to the masses.

“Filipinos know about ‘China Gate’ because of our delicious food from our old location at the Deira Clock Tower. Serving great tasting food for over 20 years, now we have two locations at Burjuman and International City so that more Filipinos can enjoy our hotpot, bbq, and buffet that we prepare daily for you,” said Ms. Zhang.

Apart from their regular buffet, 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant also offers a special business lunch buffet. For only AED 35, diners can enjoy eight cooked dishes, soup , desserts + chilled juice, coffee, and water anytime from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm.

The main branch of 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant is located at D07, China Cluster, International City, Dubai. Their other branch is located at the Al Attar Grand Building, located near Burjuman Metro Station Exit 3.

To reserve your table, call 0506959186 or contact 02434109.