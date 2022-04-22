Visit Israel, Kenya, Georgia, Armenia and more with affordable travel packages this Eid together with Travelwings

The Eid Al Fitr celebrations is almost here – and Filipinos together with their friends are already excited to share their travel plans.

Of course apart from local tourism, the UAE is the center of many travel destinations – and Travelwings, one of the most trusted travel agencies in Dubai and the UAE, will help fulfill your bucket list for places you will love to travel to!

Travelwings has all-inclusive packages towards Israel, Kenya, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, and Zanzibar this coming Eid Al Fitr which includes flights, hotels, visits to many tourist destinations, visa and plenty more of other activities.

Here’s a quick overview of places to visit this Eid together with Travelwings:

Armenia. The 3-night 4-day tour is a historical adventure with attractions such as the Mother Armenia Monument, Cascade Complex, Yerevan Opera Theatre, Republic Square, President House, National Academy and more. Witness the many monuments showcasing Armenian architecture.

Georgia. The Georgia four nights offer takes travellers on an exciting guided journey across the country of Georgia. The tour will begin from the capital city of Tbilisi and will span over a course of four nights across the country. The tour will cover locations like Kazbegi, Gudauri, Tbilisi and Mtskheta, which are some of the most popular destinations in Georgia.

Azerbaijan. Travelwings’ splendid 3-night 4-day tour will rejuvenate your spirits at the gorgeous historical monuments, archaeological sites, and picturesque mountainous areas. Take the half-day Baku city tour and visit the many sights such as Highland Park, Baku Boulevard, Shirvanshah Palace Complex, the Museum of the Miniature Books, the Maiden Tower, Gosha Gala Entrance (Double Gates of Old City), Fountain Square, Nizami street among others (as per the itinerary).

Kenya. The Kenya four nights package includes a trip across the massive Masai Mara reserve, offering a hands-on view of the mighty Kenyan Savanah. The tour will take you across the Masai Mara Reserve and a trip to the famous Lake Naivasha. Offering you raw views of the natural order and beauty of the African wildlife.

Serbia. Discover top attractions such as Temple of St. Sava, The Old Town, Bohemian Quarter, Skadarlija Pedestrian Zone, Belgrade Fortress and Kalemegdan Park. Learn about Belgrade, its people, local culture and more. Visitors will get to see the highlight attractions of the city with its brilliant architecture and rich history.

Zanzibar. Stay at a 4-star resort, enjoy premium facilities, get airport transfers and guided tours. The tour takes you on a journey across the wonders of Zanzibar. From historical places to cultural sites and beaches to museums, you have numerous attractions to explore.

Israel. Israel is one of the most abundantly rich countries when it comes to religion on the planet and serves as a haven for all travellers in love with architecture and history. The Israel six nights package includes a trip across the country, taking you across the many archaeologically and culturally rich sites within the country. While exploring the many unspoken wonders that adorn the physical geography of Israel.

The best part is that those who book Travelwings’ Israel package will get AED 400 off, while those who will travel to Kenya will also enjoy a AED 300 discount!

Filipinos planning to book one of Travelwings’ holiday destinations this Eid can contact: 04 556 1003