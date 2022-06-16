Six travel destinations you should not miss this Eid Al Adha 2022

The upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations is slated to be a four-day long weekend starting from Friday July 8 until Monday, July 11. And as early as now, Filipinos are already planning out their getaways with loved ones and friends!

One of the most exciting opportunities during long weekends like this is to travel outside of the country. The good news is that Travelwings offers not one, not two, but six exciting opportunities to take you places this Eid Al Adha! Here are the six destinations available to you starting from Eid Al Adha and beyond.

Kenya. Travelwings provides a special four-nights package that opens up a new experience to the country’s vast savannah. The package provides an exciting opportunity to observe the natural area where the world’s largest mammal migration occurs. When it comes to wildlife, Kenya is one of the wealthiest countries on the globe. The nation has one of the most diversified animal collections anywhere on the planet. The Kenya four-night tour includes a trip through the vast Masai Mara reserve, giving you a firsthand look of the huge Kenyan Savanah. The excursion will take you through the Masai Mara Reserve and to the well-known Lake Naivasha: Providing travelers with pristine views of the natural order and beauty of animals in Africa. Book your trip to Kenya here: Travelwings at Kenya

Zanzibar. Fancy a new tropical paradise? Take advantage of the adventures and travel experiences with Travelwings’ 4 Nights and 5 Days Zanzibar trip packages. Stay at a 4-star resort and take advantage of premium amenities, airport transfers, and guided excursions. The trip takes you on a voyage across Zanzibar’s marvels. There are countless things to explore, ranging from historical monuments to cultural sites, beaches to museums. We also provide an extra trip to Zanzibar spice plantations at an additional fee to our clients. Zanzibar is a realm of enchantment. Let’s get right in and satiate your wanderlust. Reserve your tour now: Travelwings at Zanzibar

Israel. A must-visit travel destination for your bucket list – Travelwings provides an expansive list of destinations spanning seven nights. Israel is one of the world’s most religiously diverse countries, and it serves as a shelter for all those who appreciate architecture and history. The Israel seven-night package comprises a travel throughout the nation, taking you to several archaeological and culturally significant sites. While discovering the myriad unsaid marvels that embellish Israel’s physical terrain. The package is ideal for a one-of-a-kind exploration of the region’s history and culture, inspired by the ancient Israelis who came in the country after being led by Moses. Book your trip to Israel here: Travelwings at Israel

Albania. This holiday season, take a 4 night/5 day intriguing trip of Tirana. Look forward to exploring Albania’s capital, which serves as a cultural, entertainment, and political hub. Witness the Tirana Pyramid, the National Historical Museum, and the elegant government buildings, among other things. We provide you with 4* comfort and complementary breakfast. The tour includes return airfare, airport transfers, travel insurance, and other benefits. So pack your luggage and prepare for a free tour to an Albanian vineyard for some excellent wine tasting. Make your reservation now! Travelwings at Albania

Uganda. Entebbe’s guided gorilla tracking excursion is a vacation that’s bound to be in your bucket list soon. Your most unforgettable excursion will be encounters with the lovely, endangered mountain gorillas. Book our 4 night/5 day vacation to Uganda, the “Pearl of Africa,” for incredible wildlife experiences. You will also receive luxurious accommodations, meet and greet services, English-speaking guide expertise, airport help, return flights, and other benefits. This is an incredible trip that includes a profound nature tour, walking safari, community tour, lake cruise, bird watching expedition (as specified in the schedule), and other activities. Travelwings provides clean lodging, food according to the plan, airport assistance, and an optional Mabamba Swamp trip. Book now: Travelwings at Uganda

Cruise tours. In addition, Travelwings also has several cruise packages that Filipinos in UAE will surely enjoy! These include a special Mediterranean Cruise spanning Italy, France, and Spain aboard the award-winning Norwegian Epic or an unforgettable cruise on a Greek Isles round-trip where you’ll get to visit the countries of Greece, Turkey, Israel, and Cyprus!

Book your Mediterranean Cruise here: Take a magical Mediterranean Cruise aboard the award-winning Norwegian Epic with Travelwings

Journey Across The Mediterranean with Travelwings

Sail the magical Mediterranean cruise on a Greek Isles round-trip with Travelwings

Filipinos planning to book one of Travelwings’ holiday destinations this Eid can contact: 04 556 1003