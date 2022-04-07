Huawei Introduces a Unique and Safest Kids Tablet: HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition in the UAE

Huawei announced the HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition, designed with children’s education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the HUAWEI MatePad T Series comprises beautiful tablets that are specifically designed for children aged 3-8. They offer everything a child loves, including a minimal and sleek design, adorable Kids Case, stylus pen, Kids Corner that comes preloaded with rich and child-friendly content, eye-comfort and parental assistant features as well as charging protection.

Huawei MatePad T8 Kids Edition

Child-friendly design

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a beautiful Kids Case made from environmentally safe silicone, offering all-around protection for both the device and your child. Consisting of a blue shell and cute green grips, it is comfortable and enjoyable to hold for small hands. The tablets also feature curved backs, giving them a delicate and rounded grip.

Ultra-slim bezels result in an immersive visual experience, with a bright blue stylus pen to match your child’s inquisitive mind. The stylus pen offers a more interactive experience for kids by enabling them to draw finer pictures on the tablet, as well as to enjoy themselves to the fullest when playing touchscreen games. Both the Kids Case and the stylus pen meet the European Standards on the Safety of Toys and pass the Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS), so parents can confidently allow their children to enjoy the accessories.

Kids’ Corner packed with Rich Educational Content

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes pre-installed with a wealth of rich educational content. Kids Corner was specifically created to reassure parents that their children will be safe while using the tablet. It is like a treasure chest that allows children to record funny and interesting moments, draw their imagination on a canvas and record the stories and jokes they tell. Kids’ Corner supports Kids Painting, Recorder, Camera, and other features, offering a reliable and secure platform for kids to learn and play.

Huawei has partnered with Azoomee and BabyBus, two of the leading educational developers creating apps for children. The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition therefore comes with a free three-month membership to Baby Panda World, and a free one-year membership to Azoomee. With a constant stream of updated content, these apps allow children to keep learning, and have fun while doing so.

BabyBus is an internet company providing children with creative and educational content. The company has served 500 million families worldwide, and released over 200 apps and 2,500 episodes of animations, as well as over 5,000 audio stories. Their products are available in 12 languages in 160 countries and regions worldwide.

On the collaboration with Huawei, Lu Xueming, co-founder of BabyBus commented: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Huawei for the release of the HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition by providing users with a free three-month membership to Baby Panda World which is BabyBus’ flagship product. In addition, users can also enjoy exclusive benefits for ten licensed modules from the popular BabyBus apps. Moving forward, BabyBus will continue to work closely with Huawei to offer high-quality content to a broader range of families around the world.”

Multi-layered eye protection

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition leverages the power of technology to protect children’s eyesight. A built-in colour adjustment module intelligently adjusts the content on the display, offering a discrete eye protection mode that has passed the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. With help from an ambient light sensor, the tablet also enables multi-layered eye protection for your child’s eyes.

Huawei tablets are equipped with a built-in gravity sensor that can determine whether the user is lying flat, with prompts to encourage them to adjust their posture accordingly. There is even an algorithm that detects when the tablet is shaking (such as when the user is using the tablet while walking or in a car), which can remind your child to use it in a stable position, therefore developing better eye habits. Furthermore, when eBook mode is enabled, the tablet automatically adjusts the contrast, brightness, sharpness, saturation, colour temperature, grayscale and other parameters on the display to offer a quality reading experience that closely resembles that of a physical book. The Bumpy Road Alerts, Posture Alerts, eBook mode and more can all be toggled on and off in Kids Corner.

Parental Assistant and Safety Features

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition boasts numerous safety features, giving parents the ultimate peace of mind. Parents can manage time spent, apps used, and other viewable content on Kids Corner, allowing them to set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day. For example, parents can set it so that their child can use the tablet for a maximum of 20 minutes after school between 5pm to 6pm, or after dinner between 7pm and 9pm. They can also apply different settings for the weekday versus the weekend, so that the tablet brings the perfect balance between study and play. In Kid’s Profile, parents can also gain access to their children’s usage records, allowing them to log their children’s usage time and see the apps used over any given period.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 Kids 16GB Edition is available for 549 AED and the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 Kids 32GB is priced at 649 AED. Both devices can be purchased on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE.