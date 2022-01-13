Big Ticket is delighted to announce the return of The Second Chance Campaign. This year, it is our priority to keep turning dreams into reality so by reintroducing The Second Chance Campaign, we want to thank our customers for their participation in our Big Ticket draws in 2021 and give them a chance to win some of our guaranteed cash prizes.

All Big Ticket customers who purchased cash tickets from 1st January – 31st December 2021 are automatically eligible to participate. All customers will be entered into an electronic draw and 10 winners will be picked at random to win a pair of free Big Tickets whilst ONE LUCKY WINNER will walk away with an additional Cash Prize of AED250,000. The Second Chance Campaign winner will be announced on 25th January so stay tuned to our social media platforms for winner announcements. We wish all our loyal Big Ticket customers the best of luck.

Remember to purchase your tickets now to be in with a chance to win guaranteed cash prizes every week with Big Ticket. Each ticket costs AED500 and if you buy two you get one free. On February 3rd Big Ticket will also be giving away the lifechanging AED 22 Million, second prize of AED 1 Million and 3 other huge cash prizes. Follow Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 236 January promotion.

Draw Dates for the Weekly Cash Promotions:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th January & Draw Date – 9th January (Sunday)

Promotion 2: 9th – 16th January & Draw Date – 17th January (Monday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 23rd January & Draw Date 24th January (Monday)

Promotion 4: 24th – 31st January & Draw Date 1st February (Tuesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

About Big Ticket:

• Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

• What started out as an AED 1 Million grand prize, has increased over the years and now we are very proud to be giving away grand prizes of up to AED 25 Million. In 30 years, we have already given away millions of cash prizes and luxury cars.

• We are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER! With every Big Ticket, we take you one step closer to your Dreams.

• The ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket absolutely free.

• In addition to the Big Ticket cash prize draws, there are a range of Dream Car promotions where customers can purchase tickets for the chance to win amazing luxury cars every month. The cost of the Dream Car ticket is AED 150 and as with the cash prize, if you buy two, you get one free.

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 2019 244