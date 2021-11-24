TFT Reach

AED 100,000 up for grabs daily at Big Ticket’s Red Week Big Cash Giveaway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Big Ticket has just launched ‘The Red Week Big Cash Giveaway’, an exciting new promotion for a limited time only.

For the next 7 days, customers who purchase the cash prize ticket offer of 2+1 between 24th to 30th November will be entered into an electronic draw after which one lucky winner will be picked daily to win a guaranteed cash prize of AED 100,000.

All customers are still eligible to win The Big 10 Million grand prize and 7 other prizes for The Big 10 Million draw to be held on the 3rd December.

Hurry!! Buy your tickets now and stand a chance to win AED 100,000 this week!! Big Ticket is always giving our customers more chances to win and remember, all our prizes are guaranteed! We wish all of our Big Ticket customers the very best of luck.

If you have not bought your Big Ticket for The Big 10 million yet,  the ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or on our website www.bigticket.ae.

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Things to do at Philippines Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend: Music Jam with Filipino bands and tête-à-tête with the Bangkóta curator

2 hours ago
Probellum: Revolution

Win an EXCLUSIVE meet and greet with Filipino boxing superstars John Riel Casimero, Jayson Mama, Donnie Nietes at Probellum: Revolution

2 hours ago

Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone to inaugurate CBBC Big Sale this November 25

2 hours ago

HONOR announces Special Offer on its Best* Vlog Phone HONOR 50 in UAE

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button