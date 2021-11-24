AED 100,000 up for grabs daily at Big Ticket’s Red Week Big Cash Giveaway

Big Ticket has just launched ‘The Red Week Big Cash Giveaway’, an exciting new promotion for a limited time only.

For the next 7 days, customers who purchase the cash prize ticket offer of 2+1 between 24th to 30th November will be entered into an electronic draw after which one lucky winner will be picked daily to win a guaranteed cash prize of AED 100,000.

All customers are still eligible to win The Big 10 Million grand prize and 7 other prizes for The Big 10 Million draw to be held on the 3rd December.

Hurry!! Buy your tickets now and stand a chance to win AED 100,000 this week!! Big Ticket is always giving our customers more chances to win and remember, all our prizes are guaranteed! We wish all of our Big Ticket customers the very best of luck.

If you have not bought your Big Ticket for The Big 10 million yet, the ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or on our website www.bigticket.ae.

