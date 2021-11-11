HUAWEI Care – more than just an after-sale service, it is a customer service philosophy now

Are the technical specifications of an electronic device the only thing to consider when making a purchase? Although the specifications of any device have a significant impact on the user experience, they are not the only factor to be considered: In recent years, a growing percentage of shoppers started looking into the after-sale service too. As a result, and in order to stand out in a fiercely competitive market, many brands are shifting their focus to service optimization as Post-Purchase Customer Experience becomes a priority.

According to Kantar’s BrandZ™ Most Valuable Global Brand Rankings for 2021, HUAWEI had its name listed again with the brand value increased by 29% year-on-year. What is HUAWEI’s secret to consistently ranking high in global brand rankings? Aside from to its cutting-edge technology and products, another factor that might be overlooked is Huawei’s customer service and especially their after-sale service.

Huawei has been working hard to improve its customer service professionalism and friendliness all along, and has earned a reputation for providing high-quality services with its HUAWEI Care offerings.

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric, that’s why HUAWEI Care provides worry-free quality assurance and helps Huawei users extend the product service life, allowing them to keep their devices for a longer period of time. HUAWEI Care is available in the United Arab Emirates since 2019 and customers who purchase HUAWEI Care through authorized sales channels has been enjoying additional protection to their device at ease and without worries.

HUAWEI Care value-added service can also help users save money on repairs (in some cases, for free), while also ensuring that original parts are used and a quality warranty is provided. Devices will also be repaired by certified technicians at Huawei Customer Service Centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

HUAWEI Care for HUAWEI nova 9: We rely on our smartphones for everything. Every now and then, our phone’s screen may be damaged. Inadequate repair will result in a poor quality but also might compromise the device’s performance. Huawei is offering a 25% discount on HUAWEI Care products – Screen Protection & Extended Warranty for the latest addition to the smartphone category, the newly launched, camera king and trendy flagship device – the HUAWEI nova 9.

When users purchase HUAWEI Care-Screen Protection, the phone’s screen will be replaced with the original screen one time for free if it is accidentally damaged (falling, compressing or crashing) as they may send their phone to an authorized service center to have it repaired, and shipping is free both ways.

This offer covers one time of screen replacement within one year as the result of accidental damage to the display screen due to drops, falls and other collisions. Services include replacement and repair with 100% genuine spare parts, manufacture warranty remains and easy to claim & repair.



HAUWEI Matebook Extended Warranty: Laptops are a requirement for daily use – whether users utilize the device for their work needs or daily tasks. By extending the warranty on devices, HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty can relieve users of the worry of high maintenance costs and continue using their devices for longer time. Extend the hardware warranty with additional 1 year or 2 years upon the expiry of the standard warranty of product purchased. Users can now enjoy additional protection for all their HUAWEI Matebooks with ease as there is now a 25% discount on the extended warranty. Services under this warranty include replacement and repair with 100% genuine spare parts, high quality of service and the HUAWEI one-stop service, where the ease of claiming and repairing help users to receive their laptop more efficiently.

*The service excludes devices that have been soaked, bent, deformed, or handled/disassembled by an unauthorized service provider.



HUAWEI Loss Care for FreeBuds: Earbuds are small and easy to use and sometimes they could be misplaced easily: That’s why HUAWEI Care catered a special service if you are concerned about losing or damaging an earbud. When purchasing HUAWEI loss care for FreeBuds service, users get a new single earbud for half the price once a year if your earbud was lost or damaged, and the new earbud comes with a 90-day warranty.

HUAWEI Watch Accidental Damage: HUAWEI has considered a number of scenarios in which a watch could be damaged (accidental colliding, dropping, squeezing or liquid ingress). If your watch is damaged, you only need to pay the service fee (which is not waived on service day) and it will be repaired once with original spare parts (the watch strap not included).



Huawei has built a close relationship withs its customers over the years, and customers recognize Huawei even more because of that: Its longstanding customer service philosophy has been crystallized into HUAWEI Care, which represents an update to the brand’s mutually beneficial relationship with its customers.

While Previously Huawei focused on repairing any damage that had already been caused, now preventive maintenance has become priority, with the goal of alleviating customer concerns about device repair. Huawei has constantly been growing and evolving, so did its commitment to providing a warm and excellent customer service.

For more information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/huawei-care/ or contact HUAWEI Customer Service at 80066600.

