CBBC Express returns to Times Square Centre Dubai with massive deals!

October 14th 2021 was the date when CBBC Express had made its awaited return back to Times Square Centre Dubai. Bringing back CBBC Express was in the works for months and now it has finally opened and customers are crazy about it.

It had to be special, bringing CBBC Express Back! To give it a memorable start, Mubarak Rashed Al Azmi the Kuwaiti singing icon as well as the Kishore Kumar of the Arab world was the personality to inaugurate the opening of the CBBC Express. Along with him, Mr. Ali Al Khasan (Director Stakeholders Management, DED), Thani Abed Almarri, Vijay Samyani (Founder & Chairman, Concept Brands Group), Bilal Ehmed (General Manager, Concept Brands Group), Nancy Nese (GM of Times Square Centre Dubai), & Mr. Pradeep were a part of this grand opening.

In addition to the grand opening, CBBC Express had rolled out its opening week deals simultaneously to give its visitors the vibe of the well known CBBC signature deals. Also, CBBC Express brings 300+ brands which include a variety of new brands like Michael Kors, Tory Burch, French Connection, Karloff Paris, Roberto Cavalli, Polo, Max Mara, Kenzo to its lineup of top international brands.

Customers are going to have a blast when it comes to variety in a host of product categories such as footwear, sunglasses, ladies handbags, perfumes, fashion, cosmetics and much more! With new brands added for every category, there is something for everyone at CBBC Express.

Vijay Samyani (Founder & Chairman, Concept Brands Group), expressed his feelings regarding the grand opening of CBBC Express by saying “It is truly a pleasure seeing CBBC Express back. When I first introduced CBBC Express and the reception I got from the customers was overwhelming. Keeping that in mind, I had to bring it back to where it started which is Times Square Centre Dubai. The support and cooperation we have received from Times Square Centre was amazing and I sincerely thank them for their support. And of course, how can I forget about Mubarak Rashed Al azmi a close friend of mine. He had truly uplifted the atmosphere of the opening and his love towards Bollywood is unbelievable. His interaction with the crowd and his singing as per the public’s demand for me was the highlight of the opening”.

Mubarak Rashed Al Azmi also had a few words he had shared with the media and everyone present there. “I have been to CBBC multiple times and not once did I leave empty-handed. When my dear friend Vijay had proposed to me a collaboration opportunity with CBBC Express it was an immediate yes. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at CBBC Express and urge all my fans and the people of Dubai to visit CBBC Express and I am sure you will be amazed by their offerings especially the prices”.

CBBC Express has started on the 14th of October 2021 at Times Square Centre Dubai. You can find it on the 1st floor right beside Sharaf DG. For more information and queries kindly contact or WhatsApp on 0528212809