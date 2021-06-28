Finding friends for keeps: Family comedy film “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!” now streaming on iWantTFC

Certified Filipina titas and momshies here in the UAE and who find joy in each other’s presence in their lives will enjoy tons of laughs and relate to the story of Karlene, Jolene, and Mylene, in iWantTFC’s latest movie offering: “Momshies Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!”

As part of their fifth anniversary celebration, momshies Jolina Magdangal-Escueta, Melai Cantiveros, and Karla Estrada will come together for the first time on the big screen as they star in the movie, “Momshies Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!” which now available outside the Philippines via ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video On Demand (VOD), and now also on Upstream.

In this family comedy film, Jolina, Melai, and Karla will give life to the characters of Karlene, Jolene, and Mylene, three women whose lives are about to change on the day they meet each other.

Karlene is a rich businesswoman, Jolene is a popular influencer, and Mylene is an aspiring overseas worker. They seem happy with their lives, but when their souls accidentally switch and they try all possible ways to be back to their normal lives, they will realize that there is more than the life they know.

Aside from the family and friendship story of the film, viewers should not miss how the momshies will portray each other: Karla will become Jolina, Jolina will become Melai, and Melai will become Karla.

This will surely be a fun family film that is set not only to bring laughter but also inspirational stories about friendship, family, self-love, and ultimately, empathy.

Also part of the cast are Pia Moran, Francis Mata, Jason Francisco, Thou Reyes, Mitoy Yonting, JhaiHo, Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Manuel Chua, Miko Gallardo, and Eris Aragoza, under the direction of Easy Ferrer and produced by Star Cinema.

Do not miss the family comedy film “Momshie Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!” which will be available for streaming here in the UAE the iWantTFC app and Website. Tickets are sold at AED 17.99. The movie is available for 48 hours upon purchase.

Watch “Momshies Ang Soul Mo’y Akin!“ on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign-in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

For more details, visit iwanttfc.com, mytfc.com, facebook.com/iwanttfc, facebook.com/kapamilyatfc, and @iwanttfc and @kapamilyatfc on Twitter and Instagram.