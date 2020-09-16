TFT News

UAE signs historic peace accord with Israel at White House

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

WAM: On this historic occasion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a peace accord with the State of Israel.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation signed a peace accord with Israeli’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At this historic event, around 700 guests from around the world attended the signing ceremony on the South Lawn of The White House.

The UAE delegation was represented by a number of senior government officials, which included Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, FCA; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Hend Al-Otaiba Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

