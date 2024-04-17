DMW warns OFWs vs. investment scams

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued an advisory warning overseas Filipino workers against investment scams pretending to be legitimate platforms.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the DMW said the scams are targeting OFWs and their families.

The DMW said TRADE 13.0 SAREX is not a registered corporation according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The DMW said TRADE 13.0 SERAX is encouraging Filipinos to invest by using clickbait headlines from news organizations.

“May link sa loob ng artikulo kung saan ituturo ang biktima sa isang kahina-hinalang website na nag-aalok ng return of investment (ROI) na nakakapang-akit sa interes ng marami dahil sa taas ng balik sa perang in-invest. Para lalong engganyuhin na mag-invest, ang kahina-hinalang website ay mayroon din mga hindi napatotohanang testimonials mula sa mga kilalang personalidad o celebrity upang makadagdag sa kanilang kredibilidad,” the DMW SAID.

The DMW is now working with the SEC through their Anti-Scam and Illegal Taking of Investments (ASTIG) campaign, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to improve the financial literacy of OFWs and their families.

OFWs can report investment schemes on the following:

Hotline: +63 2 8818-6047

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhilippineSEC/