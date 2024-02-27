17-year-old student diagnosed with early signs of cardiovascular dysfunction due to vaping

Over the years, the UAE has seen a significant rise in the popularity of vapes or e-cigarettes among young adults, posing a great risk to their health and well-being.

Nada, not her real name, is not an exception to this growing concern. In a report by Khaleej Times (KT), the 17-year-old student was recently diagnosed with early signs of heart disease caused by vaping.

Her parents, who are Iraqi expats living in the UAE, shared with KT that Nada was showing symptoms such as breathlessness and chest discomfort when engaging in physical activities for quite some time. When they decided to seek medical help, Nada revealed that she had been using vapes for two years.

Nada considered it “harmless” and it was a way for her “to blend in with her peers.” Over time, her symptoms got worse and she often experienced fatigue and difficulty concentrating in school. She found it hard to quit vaping despite having difficulty in her routine because of her symptoms.

KT asked Dr. Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Thumbay University Hospital, about Nada’s current condition.

“An assessment had revealed early signs of cardiovascular dysfunction, including elevated blood pressure and decreased exercise tolerance,” Dr. Ghannem told KT.

“Then, we discussed with her the detrimental effects of vaping on heart and lungs, urging her to quit immediately. A personalized cessation plan was devised, incorporating behavioral interventions, nicotine replacement therapy, and ongoing healthcare support. With support, Nada has seen improvements in her symptoms and overall health over the past few months,” he added.

According to the National Library of Medicine Report published in 2021, a huge population of the students in the UAE are active in nicotine vaping, for reasons such as its wide options for flavors and its vaporizing experience, among others.

Despite regulations of prohibiting the sale of vaping products to individuals under the age of 18, majority of vape users were discovered to be in their teenage years, between 16 and 20.

With this growing concern, schools in the country are initiating projects to increase awareness about the issue. Teachers, students leaders, and other officials are undergoing training to keep an eye for signs of vaping and establish open communication with parents and guardians.