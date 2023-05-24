PAGASA downgrades “Mawar” to typhoon category

State weather bureau PAGASA has downgraded “Mawar” into a typhoon category after it was initially declared a super typhoon on Tuesday.

PAGASA weather specialist Analiza Clauren-Jorda warned that despite the downgrade, they are not yet ruling out the possibility of Mawar intensifying again to a super typhoon.

Mawar was last spotted 2,170 kilometers away from east Visayas. It is moving northward and has sustained winds of 175 kph and gust wind of 215 kph.

“In particular, these may be raised in extreme northern Luzon or near Cagayan,” PAGASA said.

“What we’re monitoring here, despite the low chance of Mawar’s landfall, is it causing the enhancement of the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ which could bring rains into the western section of the country,” the state weather bureau added.

Localized thunderstorms may also be felt in other areas of the country. Several government agencies have prepared their plans for the possible impact of Mawar.