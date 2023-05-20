NewsTFT News

RTA conducts inspection campaigns, reports 1,193 violations

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted a series of inspection operations under the theme of RASID campaign to ensure the commitment of riders to mass transit rules and regulations on Dubai Bus and intercity routes.

In over six days, RTA accomplished 40,000 inspections that resulted in reporting 1,193 violations. Most of these violations are related to the following:

  • Using of public transport means, facilities, and services
  • Entering and leaving paid parking zones without paying the specified tariff
  • Failing to show Nol card upon request
  • Using the services and facilities in a way contrary to RTA’s instructions displayed on the directional signs
  • Other related violations

The campaign took place in various parking areas in Dubai such as Dubai American Academy, Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, Majlis Al Gharifa, Burj Al Arab Hotel and Al Wasl Street.

In a press release, Saeed Al Balushi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said: “The field teams of the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department are launching year-round inspection campaigns in several spots across Dubai to detect violations, illegal activities, and misconducts that tarnish the image of tourism of the UAE, particularly Dubai, which is recognised as a global city that had established itself as a provider of top-notch services to residents, visitors, and tourists from all over the world, thanks to the city’s world-class infrastructure, security, safety, and various mobility means at world-class standards.”

“The campaigns were conducted in coordination with several concerned bodies, including Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. They covered parking lots across the emirate to reduce fare evasion by public bus users and control unauthorised activities in this regard,” he added.

According to Al Balushi, adhering to these rules and regulations does not only ensure the optimal use of RTA’s means of transportation, but it will also support the transport agency’s initiatives to provide services that cater to the needs of UAE residents, especially Dubai, and visitors from all over the world.

