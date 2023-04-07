NewsTFT News

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Abu Dhabi Police warns against dangers of illegal fireworks

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning for parents in the country to protect their children from the dangers of illegal fireworks, especially during the celebrations of the upcoming Eid.

As part of their annual awareness campaign against illegal firecrackers, the police advised parents to strengthen their security over their children who buy or use firecrackers. In festive occasions such as Eid, children tend to be tempted to purchase crackers, thus, the authority warns that using them unattended by adults can lead to physical injuries such as burns or even permanent disfiguration.

A federal law in the country prohibits the use of illegal firecrackers as it can cause panic and disturbance to residents, including patients and the elderly.

In Dubai, the police warned the residents recently that no one should deal with fireworks without a license, as this could result to imprisonment for a period not less than one year, and a fine not less than Dh100,000.

 

