PAL issues reminders to travelers this Holy Week

Philippine Airlines shared on Sunday some reminders that could help passengers plan and prepare for a hassle-free travel this Holy Week.

“We expect a large volume of passengers will travel by air to, from and within the Philippines during the coming Holy Week period (April 2 to 9, 2023),” the airlines said on a Facebook post.

To avoid inconvenience in your travel this Holy Week, PAL shared the following reminders:

CHECK IN ONLINE

Travelers can skip the long queues by checking-in through PAL’s website or the myPAL app within 24 hours to 1 hour before their flight.

STAY WITHIN YOUR FREE BAGGAGE ALLOWANCE

Travelers must pack their bags properly within the allowed free baggage allowance of their booking class and declare their items during check-in.

GO TO THE AIRPORT ON TIME

Travelers must expect heavy traffic especially in Manila and Cebu, so it is advised to go to the airport hours before their flight. Check-in counters in Manila are available to accept passengers 3 hours for at NAIA Terminal 2 (domestic flights), 6 hours for NAIA Terminal 1 (international flights), and 5 hours for NAIA Terminal 2 (international flights).

CHECK FLIGHT STATUS

Travelers are encouraged to check on the latest updates on their flights by logging on to PAL’s website, www.philippineairlines.com.

KNOW YOUR TERMINAL AND BOARDING GATE ASSIGNMENTS

Travelers should always check and listen to announcements for updates, in case of any changes.

SECURE VALID TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

Travelers must ensure to bring their valid passports (6 months valid from your date of travel). He or she should also check that the name on their ticket is exactly the same as the name reflected in their passport. They also have to make sure to have the required visas, permits, vaccination card (if appropriate) and other documents required for their destination.

For domestic trips, travelers must bring their valid government, school, or company-issued ID, and vaccination card, if required for your destination.

The airlines also shared channels to assist travelers for any concern:

Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines
WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359
myPAL Assist Click to Call: https://bit.ly/PALClicktoCall
PAL’s 24-hour Reservations hotline – (+632 8855 8888)

