UAQ Police announces solar-powered radars to monitor pedestrian crossing violations

Starting Monday, April 3, new solar-powered radars will be activated in Umm Al Quwain to monitor and catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings.

This step is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s road safety campaigns, which urges motorists to abide to traffic rules and give way to pedestrians while passing through zebra crossings.

In a statement, the Umm Al Quwain Police said that these radars aim to lessen the number of run-over accidents, death counts, and property damages which are caused by some motorists who fail to stop at pedestrian crossings.

A fine of Dh500 and six black points will be given to motorists for not giving way to pedestrians.

