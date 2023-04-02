UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for April 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2023.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر أبريل 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

April 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee pic.twitter.com/YdPDSAnyac — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) March 31, 2023

The announcement said that starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh3.01 a litre, compared to the Dh3.09 a litre in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.90 per litre compared to Dh2.97 in March.

Meanwhile, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.82 compared to Dh2.90 in the previous month.

Finally, Diesel will be sold for Dh3.03 per litre compared to Dh3.14 a litre last month.