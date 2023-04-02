NewsTFT News

UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for April 2023

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

Courtesy: Emarat/Twitter

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2023.

The announcement said that starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh3.01 a litre, compared to the Dh3.09 a litre in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.90 per litre compared to Dh2.97 in March.

Meanwhile, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.82 compared to Dh2.90 in the previous month.

Finally, Diesel will be sold for Dh3.03 per litre compared to Dh3.14 a litre last month.

