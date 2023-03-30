NewsTFT News

Kamal Vachani extends wishes to UAE Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya, extended his heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court on being appointed UAE’s Vice-President alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Following the announcement, Mr. Vachani said, “UAE’s leadership will further stronger with His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court as its Vice President alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. I would like to congratulate both this great nation and His Highnesses as well.”

On the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mr. Vachani expressed his heartiest congratulations to His Highness for this appointment.

Many congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as His Highness Tahnoon bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on being appointed Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

