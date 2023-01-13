News

Temperature in parts of UAE dips to 2 degrees

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The cold weather continues to be felt in different parts of the UAE on Friday, January 13, with the lowest temperature recorded at 2 degrees.

According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), the coldest reported temperature in the country as of 5:45 a.m. (UAE time) is 2 degrees in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah).

The temperature at Jais Mountain is a dip from yesterday’s temperature in the area at 3.6 degrees.

Other areas such as Raknah (8.7 degrees), Mebreh Mountain (4.6 degrees), Damtha (7 degrees), Al Foah (9 degrees) and Hafeet Mountain (9.3 degrees) also experienced cold weather today.

It will also be humid by night especially over some internal areas with chance of mist formation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE rashid rover

Rashid Rover on track to the Moon, completes one month in space

6 hours ago
all women swat team dubai police

Dubai Police introduces all-women SWAT force

12 hours ago
1 6

UAE launches hotline to prevent drug overdoses

12 hours ago
15ft palawan crocodile

LOOK: 15-ft saltwater crocodile captured in Palawan

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button