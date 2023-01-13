Temperature in parts of UAE dips to 2 degrees

The cold weather continues to be felt in different parts of the UAE on Friday, January 13, with the lowest temperature recorded at 2 degrees.

According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), the coldest reported temperature in the country as of 5:45 a.m. (UAE time) is 2 degrees in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah).

The temperature at Jais Mountain is a dip from yesterday’s temperature in the area at 3.6 degrees.

Other areas such as Raknah (8.7 degrees), Mebreh Mountain (4.6 degrees), Damtha (7 degrees), Al Foah (9 degrees) and Hafeet Mountain (9.3 degrees) also experienced cold weather today.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 2 درجة مئوية في جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 05:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 2 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/BgAHDYacFr — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 13, 2023

It will also be humid by night especially over some internal areas with chance of mist formation.