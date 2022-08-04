Rarest of rare case: Girl born with ‘foetus in foetu’

An Egyptian girl was born with congenital deformity of ‘foetus in foetu’.

Doctors in Mansoura, in the Dakahlia Governorate, northeast of the Delta in Egypt, were surprised after they examined the newborn baby. They found a foetus inside her stomach and the condition is described scientifically as “foetus in foetu”.

Only 200 similar cases have been recorded worldwide so far.

Dr Ziad Mohammed Ismail, a consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, said that they suspected a tumor in the child’s abdomen.

The girl was transferred to the Pediatric Surgery Department at the Children’s Hospital at Mansoura University and they found inside the girl not a “ fully-fledged fetus, but fetal cells from which a tumor called teratoma emerges.”