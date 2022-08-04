News

KNOW THE LAW: Drug abuse to attract AED 50,000 fine, jail in UAE

Drug abuse would attract AED 50,000 fine and jail in UAE, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said in a recent social media post.

Reminding the public that those who deposit, transfer (by themselves or by others) or accept money transfers for the illegal purpose could face harsh penalties, the authorities said that those who use the funds for any narcotic or psychotropic substance abuse or for personal abuse offences would be dealt with as per law.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said its recent anti-drug awareness campaign was expanded to include displaying educational materials and awareness films in shopping malls in the capital as they stressed dangers of substance abuse by young people.

