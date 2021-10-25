Sharjah Police warns public of new modus of selling vehicles at lower prices to steal money

The Sharjah police have alerted people about the tricks of thieves that range from offering vehicles at a lower price to using several attention diversion tactics to rob people.

The police have warned about pick pocketing and urged people to remain vigilant about those “ who spit or sneeze on your clothes”.

Various tricks are used by the criminals to rob their victims that include kicking their victims, spitting on them, and diverting their attention to steal their wallets and bags containing cash and other belongings.

A common method employed by criminals is posing as car sellers and offer a price lower than market value of the car to lure prospective buyers.

The Sharjah police were aiming to educate the public about the methods of the perpetrators of crimes.

Colonel Omar Sultan Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police said that an awareness campaign has also been launched in three languages: Arabic, English, and Urdu to educate the public to observe caution.

The campaign was launched after a number of reports about theft and pick pocketing crimes during the first half of this year.

The police have intensified efforts and arrested a large number of thieves and pickpockets from various parts of the city.