Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 3:07 pm

LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE

Jun 03 2020

Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...

Germany mulls lifting travel restrictions

Jun 03 2020

(WAM) -- The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, German press agency, dpa, reported. Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

by | News

Jun. 03, 20 | 3:07 pm

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
 
The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick scanning of people in public areas.
 
This step is in line with the UAE government’s strategy to ensure safety and to counter the spread of the disease.
 
Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, told AlBayan that the smart helmets are developed in accordance with the best international standards to preserve the safety of residents in the emirate.
 
He added that the device will allow the offers to effectively carry out their police duties. Its program is linked to a smart mobile program, where they can measure the temperature real-time. If someone with higher-than-normal temperature is detected, an alert be sent immediately, allowing the officers to do the necessary action according to the government’s preventive measures.
 


 

Jobs

Latest News

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Jun 3, 2020

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...

WATCH: Ogie Alcasid interacts with Dubai OFWs in his Facebook Live show

WATCH: Ogie Alcasid interacts with Dubai OFWs in his Facebook Live show

Jun 3, 2020

Filipinas based in Dubai got a chance to engage with popular singer Ogie Alcasid on June 1 in his online streaming show ‘Mondays with Kuya O.’   In the show’s newest episode, Alcasid talked with six Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai, and even conducted a zoom version...

LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE

LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE

Jun 3, 2020

Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748
Published On  June 3, 2020
LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE
Published On  June 3, 2020
Germany mulls lifting travel restrictions
Published On  June 3, 2020
Close