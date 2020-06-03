Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748 DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the...
LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE
Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...
Germany mulls lifting travel restrictions
(WAM) -- The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, German press agency, dpa, reported. Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU...
Palace anticipates deadline from Duterte to provide benefits for health workers affected by COVID-19
Philippine Senators and the Malacañang Palace have expressed urgent concerns after learning that no health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have received monetary benefits as prescribed in Republic Act 11469 otherwise...
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick scanning of people in public areas.
This step is in line with the UAE government’s strategy to ensure safety and to counter the spread of the disease.
Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, told AlBayan that the smart helmets are developed in accordance with the best international standards to preserve the safety of residents in the emirate.
He added that the device will allow the offers to effectively carry out their police duties. Its program is linked to a smart mobile program, where they can measure the temperature real-time. If someone with higher-than-normal temperature is detected, an alert be sent immediately, allowing the officers to do the necessary action according to the government’s preventive measures.
شرطة الفجيرة تفعل استخدام #الخوذة_الذكية للكشف عن المحتمل إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا وذلك ضمن اجراءاتها الاحترازية المتبعة.#شرطة_الفجيرة#خلك_في_البيت #stayhome
#معاً_ضد_كورونا
#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد
#كوفيد19#together_we_will_win_covid19#coronavirus#covid19 pic.twitter.com/H5puiUuhdE
— شرطة الفجيرة (@FujPoliceGHQ) June 2, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
