PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it’s suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region.

The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six months and is extendable for another six months.

DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Twitter stated that the note has been received well by Washington in USA. “The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction,” tweeted Secretary Locsin.

I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction. pic.twitter.com/BXqzyNpOty — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 2, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines responded positively to the country’s diplomatic note stating that it looks forward to continue establishing good ties to the government.

“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” said the statement from the US Embassy in the Philippines