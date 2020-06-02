Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Jun 02 20, 6:02 pm

Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing

Jun 02 2020

(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...

DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak

Jun 02 2020

(WAM) -- The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in...

Singapore ends two-month lockdown

Jun 02 2020

(WAM) -- After two months of lockdown, Singapore has begun allowing activities that “do not pose a high risk of transmission” to resume. This is despite reporting the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in East Asia, German press agency reported. Some offices...

COVID-19 death toll in Russia surpasses 5,000

Jun 02 2020

Russia has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 5,037 casualties after 182 people were confirmed dead on June 2. The country has also confirmed 8,863 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...

Share1
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
1 Shares

PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

by | News

Jun. 02, 20 | 6:02 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it’s suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region.

The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six months and is extendable for another six months.

DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Twitter stated that the note has been received well by Washington in USA. “The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction,” tweeted Secretary Locsin.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines responded positively to the country’s diplomatic note stating that it looks forward to continue establishing good ties to the government.

“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision.  Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” said the statement from the US Embassy in the Philippines

PH USA VFAVisiting Forces Agreement PH USA

Jobs

Latest News

PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

Jun 2, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it's suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region. The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six...

Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing

Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing

Jun 2, 2020

(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...

Filipino frontliner couple from Sharjah braves through COVID-19

Filipino frontliner couple from Sharjah braves through COVID-19

Jun 2, 2020

Stories of successful recoveries from Filipinos in the UAE continue to inspire not only those who have been afflicted by the disease, but also for those who have been wary and worried about the effects of the disease. Sharjah-based Filipino nurse Christine Navarro...

DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak

DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak

Jun 2, 2020

(WAM) -- The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in...

Singapore ends two-month lockdown

Singapore ends two-month lockdown

Jun 2, 2020

(WAM) -- After two months of lockdown, Singapore has begun allowing activities that “do not pose a high risk of transmission” to resume. This is despite reporting the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in East Asia, German press agency reported. Some offices...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing
Published On  June 2, 2020
DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak
Published On  June 2, 2020
Singapore ends two-month lockdown
Published On  June 2, 2020
Close