PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...
DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak
(WAM) -- The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in...
Singapore ends two-month lockdown
(WAM) -- After two months of lockdown, Singapore has begun allowing activities that “do not pose a high risk of transmission” to resume. This is despite reporting the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in East Asia, German press agency reported. Some offices...
COVID-19 death toll in Russia surpasses 5,000
Russia has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 5,037 casualties after 182 people were confirmed dead on June 2. The country has also confirmed 8,863 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it’s suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region.
The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six months and is extendable for another six months.
DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Twitter stated that the note has been received well by Washington in USA. “The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction,” tweeted Secretary Locsin.
I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction. pic.twitter.com/BXqzyNpOty
— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 2, 2020
The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines responded positively to the country’s diplomatic note stating that it looks forward to continue establishing good ties to the government.
“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” said the statement from the US Embassy in the Philippines
Read the U.S. Embassy statement regarding the Visiting Forces Agreement.
On June 1, the Government of the Philippines notified the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement. https://t.co/uoG85DIRMQ pic.twitter.com/lHAXflagK0
— U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) June 2, 2020
