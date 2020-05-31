Cebu Pacific to resume select domestic flights on June 2, Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30

An increasing number of construction firms and real estate developers in the GCC who are turning to drones’ technology as they get their operations back on track while safeguarding the health and safety of their workers. This is according to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS),...
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will gradually resume commercial passenger flights between select domestic destinations starting June 2, 2020. All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June 30, 2020.
The airline continues to work closely with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities in the Philippines, as regards the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas of the country under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).
In the first phase, CEB will operate return flights from Manila to Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos and Naga. All these flights are set to depart and arrive from Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
CEB is set to slowly resume services in its widest domestic network, depending on government regulations and market demand. Passengers are expected to receive updates on routes and schedules in the next days.
Leisure travel remains prohibited at this time. Along with CEB reminders, guests are also reminded to keep posted with the IATF, as well as local government units of their point of origin and intended destination for the required documents.
As flights start to resume, the airline also has ramped up its sanitation protocols at all possible points of contact, to ensure passengers and personnel are protected. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/CEBSafeTravel
CEB continues to offer flexible options for guest and passengers affected by the flight cancellations from June 1-30, 2020. They may rebook their flight for travel within three (3) months from the original flight date; place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year; or avail of a full refund. They may use the ”Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) to avail any of these options. For more information, FAQs may be found here: http://bit.ly/CEBRestartFAQs
This is a developing situation and CEB’s restart operations may change as quarantine conditions evolve across their network. Passengers are urged to check CEB’s website and official social media accounts for the most recent updates.
