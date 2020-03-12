BREAKING: Health Department confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases in PH, total now at 52

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country.



The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52.

The DOH said that surveillance teams are conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.



Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients.

Local government units are also doing information gathering on the new confirmed cases.



“We continuously ask the public to cooperate and help us in the investigation and contact tracing activities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

