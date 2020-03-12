BREAKING: Health Department confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases in PH, total now at 52

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The DHA has further reinforced its preventive programme and is running campaigns to raise...
LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has launched an official website that will address UAE residents’ concerns on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread around the world. A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government’s Media Office revealed the website:...
China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over
Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...
Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19
Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad. RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in...
The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country.
The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52.
RELATED STORY: DOH: Testing for coronavirus disease free of charge
The DOH said that surveillance teams are conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.
Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients.
READ ON: Duterte, Bong Go to get tested for coronavirus disease
Local government units are also doing information gathering on the new confirmed cases.
“We continuously ask the public to cooperate and help us in the investigation and contact tracing activities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.
