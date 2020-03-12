Thursday, March 12, 2020

Mar 12 20, 1:56 pm

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Mar 12 2020

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...

Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19

Mar 12 2020

Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad. RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in...

BREAKING: Health Department confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases in PH, total now at 52

by | News

Mar. 12, 20 | 1:56 pm

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country. 
 
The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52.

RELATED STORY: DOH: Testing for coronavirus disease free of charge
 
The DOH said that surveillance teams are conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases. 
 
Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are  now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients. 

READ ON: Duterte, Bong Go to get tested for coronavirus disease
 
Local government units are also doing information gathering on the new confirmed cases.
 
“We continuously ask the public to cooperate and help us in the investigation and contact tracing activities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement. 
 

